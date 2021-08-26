Von Miller returns this weekend for first game since 2019

Miller's predictions for a big Broncos season have become an annual rite of summer in Colorado, but this year feels different.

He's certain Denver finally has the roster like the one he led to a championship parade five years ago, heaping high praise on both the offense and defense.

"We have some of the same players we had last year, but our team looks totally different," Miller said. "The energy is totally different. I know I get carried away with some of the comments about my teammates, and I have high expectations for my teammates. This year is going to be a great year for our guys."

Miller said his year away from action taught him to be patient and live in the moment, but he was inspired anew to chase greatness when he attended Peyton Manning's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Hanging with so many former teammates and coaches as Manning's guest "was like a football reunion for me," Miller said. "It felt like we were in the locker room again."

"The ceremony itself is incredible, but that afterparty with Peyton and everybody else, Charles Woodson and those guys, it was definitely a moment of a lifetime."