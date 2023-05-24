Rapid City is ranked as the fifth best place in the nation for summer jobs in a report released Wednesday by WalletHub.

Rapid City was among more than 180 cities nationwide compared across 21 key indicators of employment outlook, affordability and downtime-friendliness.

Orlando, Florida tops the list of 182 cities in the survey, followed in the fop five by Scottsdale, Arizona; Juneau, Alaska; Warwick, Rhode Island; and Rapid City. Sioux Falls was ranked 40th on the list.

Indicators used in the survey included the availability of summer jobs and internships, summer employment growth between 2022 and 2021, employment outlook among local employers, access to public transportation, cost of public transportation, local populations aged 16 to 24, share of population in poverty and other factors.

“The WalletHub survey shows not only is Rapid City a great place for a summer or seasonal job, but it’s a great place to work in terms of the overall work experience,” said Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender. “Is there really a better place to work with all the job opportunities, working with great employers and peers and you won’t find a better setting to work than Rapid City and the Black Hills region.”

Allender said the Rapid City community offers many great and unique opportunities for summer jobs and internships, from working at tourism and visitor operations to small business shops and restaurants, and city parks, pools and golf courses.

City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler said the City of Rapid City offers several dozen seasonal positions to people of all ages, from lifeguards and concession worker to parks, landscape and golf course maintenance.

“We have many seasonal workers who come back year after year,” said Biegler. “The WalletHub designation emphasizes what we hear quite often from our summer and seasonal workers, that they have fun and enjoy their work experiences. Rapid City is a great place to work, live and have fun.”

Other regional cities and their WalletHub rankings: Billings, Montana (14); Bismarck, North Dakota (24); Missoula, Montana (30); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (35); Sioux Falls (40); Fargo, North Dakota (45); Omaha, Nebraska (60); Cheyenne, Wyoming (103); and Casper, Wyoming (155).