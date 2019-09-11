The Sioux County Warriors dropped to 1-3, Friday, after a 25-19, 25-13, 25-14 three-set sweep at the hands of Lingle-Fort Laramie.
Dogger senior Kalli Nichol led all attackers with 14 in the match and the Lingle-Fort Laramie serve accounted for eight aces and 95.9 save percentage in the win.
Sioux County was most competitive in the first set, but couldn’t quite get to that level as the match went on, falling 25-13 in the second and 25-14 in the third.
None of the warriors attackers had double-digit kills, although Karlee Juhnke and Kalen Lotton led the Warriors, each with seven. Skylar Edmund added six kills. Warrior setter Kodie Rempp had 25 assists.
Warrior Bethany Krein had two ace serves for Sioux County and Kailey Klein, Rempp and Juhnke each had one.
On defense, Skavdahl had 14 digs and Juhnke had eight.
All but three Doggers contributed at least one ace serve during the match, led by seniors Ashley Riley, Jessy White and Nichol who each had two.
The Warriors’ next match will be at home, Friday, against Oelrichs.