Gov. Kristi Noem gives the State of the State address live from the South Dakota House of Representatives chamber. Video courtesy of South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Noem's State of the State address
- Journal staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 36-year-old Pine Ridge man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
A Newell woman is facing several felony drug charges after deputies with the Meade County Sheriff's Office discovered 44 grams of heroin and a…
No, State Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, you can't purport to welcome input from constituents and then submit a column to the Journal carping about …
A woman injured in an accident when her bicycle tire caught in a storm drain was unsuccessful in her attempt to sue the city of Rapid City for…
Former President Donald Trump criticized South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds on Monday morning, after Rounds insisted the 2020 election was fair on …
What started out as a routine traffic stop for an expired dealer's tag turned into a potentially life-threatening situation for a Rapid City p…
Todd Palmer, athletic director of Sturgis Brown High School, submitted his resignation at Monday's Meade School District special board meeting…
So much for the Social Security cost-of-living increase. Because of the increased deductions for Medicare and Part D prescriptions, my benefit…
Wouldn't it be great if the county commissioners would lower property taxes 17% instead of raising their salaries another 17% with the new pro…
So since we have a "Civic Center" which is for the citizens, why can't they open part of it up during deadly cold weather, like they did for t…