As reported earlier in the Journal, the Rippin’ Rapids Water Park & Resort at 621 East Mall Drive, goes on the auction block on Tuesday
Ron Bradeen Real Estate & Auctions of Custer is handling the sale of the unfinished 54,000 square-foot building and 7.2 acre property.
The sale includes a live auction, set for 10 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the neighboring Hilton Garden Inn.
The water park property could be sold in one of three ways, Bradeen said.
Potential buyers may bid on the complete property as is, including the land and the building; or they may bid for only the salvage rights to the building; or they may bid on only the real estate, without the building.
An online auction, closing on Aug. 14, offers components of the water slide and water park, a large assortment of commercial and industrial electrical components, commercial-grade water heaters, air handling equipment, windows, doors and other structural steel construction items.
See bradeenauction.com for auction information or contact listing broker Chris Long of Keller Williams Realty Black Hills at 343-7500 for real estate information.