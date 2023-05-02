Tuesday morning, with a light chill in the spring air and the babbling of Rapid Creek faintly audible in the background, members of the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance unfurled a banner reading "water: more valuable than gold."

Nearly a week after the U.S. Forest Service held a public meeting to discuss a potential mining withdrawal in the Pactola and Rapid Creek watersheds, BHCWA held a press conference with a representative of the nonprofit Earthworks to discuss what the withdrawal means and how people can voice their opinions. The withdrawal would close 20,574 acres of land in the Pactola and Rapid Creek watersheds to mining activity for up to 20 years.

Bonnie Gestring, the Northwest Program Director for Earthworks, said similar mining withdrawals around Yellowstone and the Little Rocky Mountains have amplified their usefulness. It's one of the few ways the USFS can work around the 1872 Mining Law, which prioritizes mining over all other land uses.

"Water really unites everyone," she said. "Everybody cares about protecting their water supplies, and we see communities across the west where mineral withdrawals have been implemented in order to protect resources in all Western states and under multiple administrations."

Much of the new mining interest in the United States stems from the push to green energy, with the mining of so-called "critical" minerals needed to supply items like lithium batteries. Gestring explained gold isn't one of these critical minerals.

"The Black Hills is experiencing a modern day gold rush," she said. "It's not a critical mineral. It's primarily used to manufacture gold jewelry and for investment purposes, and the U.S. actually produces more gold than we consume, so we're a net exporter of gold."

There's often significant support for renewal at the end of a 20-year withdrawal period; sometimes those lead to legislative changes that are able to provide a more lasting protection to the area. 30,000 acres of the Gallatin National Forest near Yellowstone — which was initially under a similar withdrawal — was permanently protected in 2019 when then-President Donald Trump signed the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act.

Roughly 30,000 acres of new mining claims have been staked since December, according to a map provided by the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance.

Public comments will be accepted until June 20 online and in written letters. Electronic comments will be accepted at https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public//CommentInput?Project=63876. Written comments can be sent to Bryan Karchut, Black Hills National Forest, 1019 N. 5th Street, Custer, S.D. 57730. Comments via email won’t be accepted.