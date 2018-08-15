The Chadron Record's On the Record video series on You Tube continues this week as students return to Chadron High School.
CHS Guidance Counselor Loni Watson sits down with Editor Kerri Rempp to discuss the new laude system that will take the place of the selection of a valedictorian and salutatorian at graduation.
The video is available on the Record's You Tube channel and at the paper's website at www.thechadronnews.com. The regular series will feature Chadron Record staff visiting with various community officials to answer your questions or share important information with viewers.
"The idea behind the series is to provide one more avenue of information sharing between our community and the organizations and entities serving the community," said Record Editor Kerri Rempp. "The videos on a variety of topics will be available online for viewers to watch at their own convenience, when a topic interests them."
"We want to encourage community members to be engaged in local government and organizations, but we understand sometimes members of the public don't always know where to go to get the information they're looking for," Rempp continued. "As a community newspaper representing the area since 1884, we believe it's our responsibility to help fill that gap."
Readers - and now viewers - can submit their questions to The Chadron Record, and the newspaper's staff will select topics each month and reach out to officials who can answer the questions "On the Record." Questions can be submitted to kerri.rempp@lee.net or to brandon.davenport@lee.net. Please include "On the Record" in the subject line of your email. Questions can also be submitted in person at 248 West Second St., or by phone at 308-432-5511.
The Chadron Record's You Tube Channel can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Y1gFHzxdz54hLRAAqN0dA