The winter weather forecast is forcing Rapid City offices to close on Tuesday.
City Hall, Rapid City Landfill, Rapid Transit System’s RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride operations, Rapid City Public Library, Roosevelt Swim Center, Roosevelt Park Ice Arena and The Monument will be closed.
There will be no city trash collections on Tuesday. The city plans to reopen on Wednesday and resume route collections where crews left off at the end of Monday. All recycling routes will be suspended until next week. Anyone wanting to receive reminders of adjusted collection schedules can sign up for e-mail reminders by visiting rapidcityrecycles.org.
Tuesday’s Parking Advisory Board meeting scheduled for City Hall has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.
