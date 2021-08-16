Weather Service shutting down Doppler Radar to repair storm damage

The Rapid City National Weather Service’s Doppler Radar near New Underwood has been shut down for approximately two weeks to replace the radar dome.

About 70% to 80% of the panels were damaged by tennis-ball sized hail and 80 mph wind gusts on July 8. The National Weather Service said technicians will rebuild the entire 40-foot diameter radome that sits on the top of the 100-foot tower.

The project started Monday, Pat Baye, electronics systems analyst for the National Weather Service Rapid City office, said.

“The new radome is necessary to protect the radar dish and sensitive electronics. If another thunderstorm hit the radar, the dome could collapse or rain could enter the dome and cause much more serious damage," Baye said.

Rapid City Meteorologist-in-Charge Dave Hintz said the weather service waited until after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to begin the repairs.

"We needed our radar available during the rally to monitor for thunderstorms with so many people across the Black Hills region," Hintz said. "Our thunderstorm season is starting to wane, and the forecast for the next couple of weeks is for below normal precipitation. Our forecasters can monitor any storms that do develop with satellite data, ground station observations, and our spotter network."