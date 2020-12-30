 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Rapid City

Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Rapid City: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rapid City Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News