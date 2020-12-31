Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Rapid City

Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Mainly clear. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rapid City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.