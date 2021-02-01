Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Rapid City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Rapid City will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.