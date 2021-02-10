Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around -5F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -4.4. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 11:00 AM MST. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 6F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
For the drive home in Rapid City: Bitterly cold. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 0F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 m…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is today'…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
Rapid City's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow …
Rapid City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . We'll see a low t…
This evening's outlook for Rapid City: Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of s…
Rapid City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -7F.…
Rapid City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…