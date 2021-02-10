Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around -5F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -4.4. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 11:00 AM MST. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.