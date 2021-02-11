 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Rapid City: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low -3F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -15.69. -13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ice accumulations cover Lexington, Kentucky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News