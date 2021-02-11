For the drive home in Rapid City: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low -3F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -15.69. -13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
