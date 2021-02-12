This evening in Rapid City: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low -14F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -5.07. We'll see a low temperature of -20 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 11:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
