Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

For the drive home in Rapid City: Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low -17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at -1.52. A -17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 11:00 AM MST. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.