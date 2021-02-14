Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -10.48. A -11-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from SAT 10:27 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
