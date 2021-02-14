 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -10.48. A -11-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from SAT 10:27 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dangers of falling ice in snowy cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News