Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

This evening in Rapid City: A few passing clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low -13F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at 3.26. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Rapid City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 11:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.

