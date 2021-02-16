 Skip to main content
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

This evening in Rapid City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low -7F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 7.77. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

