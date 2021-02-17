 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

For the drive home in Rapid City: Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22.51. A 2-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.

Local Weather

