 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City's evening forecast: Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 22.78. A 6-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman takes disabled raccoon for daily walks at Tampa rescue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News