Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Rapid City's evening forecast: Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 22.78. A 6-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.