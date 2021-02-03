 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Rapid City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

