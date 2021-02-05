 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Rapid City's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It will be a cold day in Rapid City Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.

