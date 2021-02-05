Rapid City's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It will be a cold day in Rapid City Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
