Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 6F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 7.39. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City
