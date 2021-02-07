 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Rapid City: Bitterly cold. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 0F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -10.96. A -4-degree low is forcasted. Sunday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News