Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

For the drive home in Rapid City: Bitterly cold. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 0F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -10.96. A -4-degree low is forcasted. Sunday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.