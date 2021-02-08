 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City



Rapid City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 7.41. A -3-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

