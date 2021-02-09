 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Rapid City: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around -5F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -6.22. A -4-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian town hit by worst flooding in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News