Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rapid City

This evening's outlook for Rapid City: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around -5F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -6.22. A -4-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.