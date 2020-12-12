Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

Rapid City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!