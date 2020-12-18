Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rapid City Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.