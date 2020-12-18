 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rapid City Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News