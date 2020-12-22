Rapid City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Rapid City, SD
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scatt…
Rapid City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees toda…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rapid City Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is toda…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degre…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rapid City today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forca…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
Rapid City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecast…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted…