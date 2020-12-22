 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

Rapid City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

