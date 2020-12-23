Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

Folks in the Rapid City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until WED 5:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.