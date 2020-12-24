 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

