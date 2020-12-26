 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News