 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News