Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rapid City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Rapid City, SD
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Rapid City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Winds …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Scattered shower…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is toda…
Rapid City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Win…
Folks in the Rapid City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scatt…
Rapid City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees toda…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rapid City Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…