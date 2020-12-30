 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Rapid City, SD

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rapid City today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storms spread snow and ice across Upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News