 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News