 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 11:00 AM MST. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chicagoans react to several rounds of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News