It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . A -14-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Rapid City, SD
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 6F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
For the drive home in Rapid City: Bitterly cold. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 0F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 m…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is today'…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . We'll see a low t…
Rapid City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -7F.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
This evening's outlook for Rapid City: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around -5F. Wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possi…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecaste…