It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -7. We'll see a low temperature of -18 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Rapid City, SD
