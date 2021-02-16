It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -3. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Rapid City, SD
