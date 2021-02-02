 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News