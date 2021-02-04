 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

Rapid City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

