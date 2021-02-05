Rapid City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Rapid City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Rapid City, SD
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Rapid City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Rapid City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Mainly clear. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Rapid City will be cool tomo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Rapid City folks should see highs in the …
Rapid City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. The Rapid Ci…
This evening in Rapid City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rapid Cit…
This evening's outlook for Rapid City: Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of s…