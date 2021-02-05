Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

Rapid City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Rapid City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.