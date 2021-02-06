It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Rapid City, SD
