 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News