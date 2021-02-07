 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Rapid City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit rapidcityjournal.com.

