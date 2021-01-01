 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Rapid City, SD

Cool temperatures will blanket the Rapid City area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

States with the most extreme weather

