Rapid City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Rapid City, SD
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Rapid City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave t…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forca…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rapid City today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rapid City area Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. It might be a g…
For the drive home in Rapid City: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, …
For the drive home in Rapid City: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts pos…
This evening in Rapid City: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rapid City …
For the drive home in Rapid City: A clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rapid City residents should expec…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Winds sho…