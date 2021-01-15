Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rapid City today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit rapidcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Rapid City, SD
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forca…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rapid City today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to r…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Winds should…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. It might be a g…
For the drive home in Rapid City: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Rapid City folks should see highs in the 50's tomor…
Rapid City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 …
Rapid City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Winds should be ca…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be…