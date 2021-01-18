Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rapid City today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on rapidcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Rapid City, SD
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Rapid City will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Winds sho…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rapid City today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to r…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Winds should…
For the drive home in Rapid City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rapid Ci…
Rapid City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rapid City today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcaste…
For the drive home in Rapid City: Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low around 30F. NW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rapid City: Clear with gusty winds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 35 to 50 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rapid City area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be…